Florida man on flakka guilty of beating elderly woman to death

By Published:

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) – A man has been convicted of beating a random elderly woman to death after taking the synthetic drug flakka.

The Palm Beach Post reports that jurors found Derren Morrison guilty Friday of first-degree murder, rejecting his insanity defense. Morrison faces a mandatory life sentence.

Authorities say Morrison attacked 83-year-old Louise Clinton in front of her Riviera Beach home in 2015, and she died in a hospital three months later.

Authorities found no previous connection between Morrison and Clinton. Morrison’s family members say he had been hallucinating before the attack and thought someone was trying to kill him. Morrison told officers after the attack that he saw Clinton as a blood-covered demon.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s