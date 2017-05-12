Structures being threatened, Florida Forest Service on scene of Plant City brush fir

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Forest Service is on scene of a brush fire in Plant City.
The fire is burning off Bob Smith Avenue and Dormany Road.
There are structures being threatened by the fire.
The size of the blaze is unknown.
