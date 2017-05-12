Fire crews responding to brush fire in Poinciana

POINCIANA, Fla. (WFLA) – Crews are responding to a brush fire in Polk County Friday afternoon.
The fire is burning along Cypress Parkway and is estimated to be five acres.
No structures are in immediate danger, according to Florida Forest Service.
Officials are concerned about smoke blowing in the direction of Poinciana Medical Center.
Cypress Parkway is closed in both directions near Laurel Avenue, because of the fire on both sides of the parkway.
