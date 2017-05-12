Cops: St. Pete man planted hoax bomb, robbed local bank

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA)—A St. Petersburg man is in custody after deputies say he robbed a bank and left tellers with a suspicious package.

Kelly Ford, 56, is facing felony charges for robbery and planting a hoax bomb after police say he entered the NorthStar Bank and left a small bag inside the front entrance.

Ford told three bank employees to put their hands up and threatened to hurt them if they did not comply. They put their hands up.

He demanded $4,449 in cash, which was given to him by a teller.

As Ford was leaving the building, he informed the employees he left them a package by the front door.

A bomb squad was called in, cleared the scene, opened the bag saw a small brick paver with wiring wrapped around it, a hoax device.

Detectives used surveillance video of the incident to identify Ford.

It’s unclear how deputies managed to locate and arrest Ford, but he was taken into custody on Thursday and booked into the Pinellas County jail where he’s being held on a $40,000 bond.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –

>> MORE TOP STORIES