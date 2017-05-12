Cops: Fatal crash shuts down parts of Hwy. 60 in Bartow

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman is dead and three others were injured after a crash on Hwy. 60 in Bartow, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The accident that occurred around 4:30 pm near the intersection of 80 Foot Road.

Deputies say a 2010 Nissan Altima was struck by a 2014 Chevrolet Tahoe when it turned onto the highway too quickly, violating the Tahoe’s right-of way.

Four of the Nissan’s passengers were severely hurt. One woman expired at the scene. Another passenger was airlifted to the hospital and two others were sent to the hospital in ambulances.

No other injuries were reported.

Deputies are urging drivers to avoid the area. They shut down east and westbound lanes on Highway 60, which are expected to stay closed for some time.

Eastbound traffic is being diverted onto Connersville Road. Westbound traffic should go onto Hankin Road.

No further information, including the victims identities have been released.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –

>> MORE TOP STORIES