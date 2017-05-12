Charlotte detectives seek help finding missing boy, 7 in alleged parental abduction

(WFLA)—Charlotte authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 7-year-old boy.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office says Alyssah M. Lauritse disappeared from a Port Charlotte residence around 8 am this morning.

They believe he was taken by his biological mother, April Rose Shoppel, 31.

Lauritse and Shoppel could be riding in a silver Lexus SUV with Texas registration plates, but they do not know the plate number or which direction they are going.

Anyone who sees a vehicle that matches the description or has any information on their whereabouts should contact the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at 941-639-2101.

