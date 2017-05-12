Charlotte detectives seek help finding missing boy, 7 in alleged parental abduction

(WFLA)—Charlotte authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 7-year-old boy.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office says Alyssah M. Lauritse disappeared from a Port Charlotte residence around 8 am this morning.
They believe he was taken by his biological mother, April Rose Shoppel, 31.
Lauritse and Shoppel could be riding in a silver Lexus SUV with Texas registration plates, but they do not know the plate number or which direction they are going.
Anyone who sees a vehicle that matches the description or has any information on their whereabouts should contact the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at 941-639-2101.
STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –
- Hillsborough teacher targeted by co-workers’ salacious texts
- Body of homicide victim found at old Skyview Golf Course in Lakeland
- Pasco teenager facing charges after terrorizing 9-year-old, pretending to be anime character
- Former ‘Sons of Guns’ star Will Hayden sentenced to life, plus 40 years in prison for raping preteen girls
- Ohio woman sentenced for sex acts with dog