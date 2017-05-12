Boy, 4, fatally hit by van after wandering from Orange County motel room

WESH Published:
File photo courtesy WISH

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) -— A 4-year-old boy with special needs was fatally struck by a car after he left his parents’ motel room and wandered onto an Orange County road, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said the boy was struck around 2 a.m. Friday in the area of Sand Lake Road and John Young Parkway.

Investigators followed small footprints in the dirt to a nearby Extended Stay America motel. They noticed a side door cracked open and went inside, finding a motel room door that was not completely shut.

Troopers woke up the boys parents, who said they were very startled that the boy had gotten out of the room. The parents told investigators they had latched the door, and it appeared the boy had climbed onto a chair to undo the latch, troopers said.

Investigators said the parents’ story adds up, but the investigation is ongoing.

The driver of the van remained on the scene, troopers said. Troopers said the driver did not see the boy and could not have done anything to prevent the crash.

Investigators said the child has special needs. He was wearing two different types of shoes and was not fully clothed when he was hit, troopers said.

The family was in town from New York, looking for a place to live in Central Florida.

