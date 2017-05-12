Ask the Mom

Tampa Bay Moms Group is having a Family Fair

Easily Accessible from All Parts of Tampa Bay just off I275 at 1710 N Highland Ave, Tampa, FL 33602

The Family Fair will feature many activities for everyone in the family:

* Swag Bags for the first 100 Families *

* Giveaways * Kids Activities *

* Games * Entertainment *

* Food Trucks *  Vendors *

* Playground * Spraypad *

* Dog Park * and More!  *

Free, fun and family. It’s going to be an outstanding event!

More details to come but mark  your calendars for 5/20/2017

because this is one amazing community event you will not want to miss!

