Apartment fire displaces 4 families in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — At least four families are displaced after an overnight fire in Saint Petersburg.

Flames raced through the Enclave condo complex on North Martin Luther King Street just before 11 Thursday night.

Fire crews responded to a 2-alarm fire and multiple units were called in to assist. When crews arrived they noticed heavy fire and smoke on the second floor and flames were coming through the roof and attic.

“One of our main concerns given what we’ve been experiencing with the drought here is there is a wooded area behind here so in addition to keep the fire from spreading to an adjacent structure, our folks were battling the idea of it getting into the brush behind it, now developing a wild land fire so we had our hands full tonight,” said Michael Domante, St. Petersburg Fire Rescue Pete Fire Marshal.

Eight units are a total loss, seven of them were occupied. At least four families are displaced and the Red Cross is helping them.

Everyone was able to make it out on time but many lost everything they had.

“I was sleeping and I woke up to the smell of smoke and the fire detectors going off and I thought what the heck what going on. I got up and the whole house was full of smoke. Grabbed my purse. Wish to God I would of grabbed my cell phone and got out of the building,” said resident Anne Pete.

Fire investigators are on the way to determine what caused the fire. Stick with News Channel 8 for this developing story.

