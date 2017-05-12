Boa constrictor, pit bulls found living alone at Tampa home

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Animals living by themselves at a house are no longer a worry in a Tampa neighborhood after 8 On Your Side got involved.

Residents contacted 8 On Your Side and said two pit bulls and a boa constrictor were living at a home in the 6800 block of N. Highland Avenue in Seminole Heights.

Those who live nearby say a tenant lived at the home for at least a year, but moved out about a month and a half ago.

Officials say someone stops by to give the animals food and water every 24 hours, but neighbors don’t believe that is true.

The boa constrictor lives in a glass aquarium that is visible from the street and the dogs roam in the fenced yard.

An officer from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission went to the property Friday afternoon to evaluate the condition of the boa. He told News Channel 8 the snake needed water and adequate ventilation.

The tenant’s brother, as well as family friends also showed up at the house, and a friend went into the house to check on one of two pit bulls left inside the home.

Two officers also responded and told News Channel 8 they had been there several times before to talk to a tenant about getting his two pit bulls vaccinated.

The landlord told News Channel 8 she’ll give the tenant a week to get things straightened up or he will be served eviction papers.

