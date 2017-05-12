A behind-the-scenes look at Animal Kingdom’s ‘Pandora: The World of Avatar’

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – Walt Disney World’s mystical attraction, “Pandora: The World of Avatar” has been all the buzz leading up to its grand opening this month.

It’s supposed to be Animal Kingdom’s largest expansion in history, where you can fly on the back of a banshee, walk under floating mountains and journey down a mystical river where the forest comes alive in a brilliant bio-luminescent glow.

The attraction cost a reported half-billion dollars and has created a total of 1,500 jobs: 800 positions were required for the construction and 700 employees will be cast members.

News Channel 8’s Melissa Marino got a behind-the-scenes look at “Pandora: The World of Avatar,” ahead of its grand opening on May 27. Watch it here on WFLA.com.

