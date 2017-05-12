A behind-the-scenes look at Animal Kingdom’s ‘Pandora: The World of Avatar’

By Published:

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – Walt Disney World’s mystical attraction, “Pandora: The World of Avatar” has been all the buzz leading up to its grand opening this month.

It’s supposed to be Animal Kingdom’s largest expansion in history, where you can fly on the back of a banshee, walk under floating mountains and journey down a mystical river where the forest comes alive in a brilliant bio-luminescent glow.

The attraction cost a reported half-billion dollars and has created a total of 1,500 jobs: 800 positions were required for the construction and 700 employees will be cast members.

News Channel 8’s Melissa Marino got a behind-the-scenes look at  “Pandora: The World of Avatar,” ahead of its grand opening on May 27.  Watch it here on WFLA.com.

Follow Melissa Marino on Facebook

 

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES

 

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s