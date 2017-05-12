14-year-old girl raped by Uber driver in Osceola County, deputies say

Osceola County Sheriff’s Office

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (WESH)—A 14-year-old girl was sexually battered by an Uber driver in Osceola County, deputies said.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said the girl requested an Uber driver to pick her up Wednesday in Kissimmee. The driver, David Pena-Melo, of Kissimmee, picked up the girl and asked her to sit in the front seat, deputies said.

The girl told deputies that Pena-Melo began to make sexual advances during the ride and then drove past the requested destination.

Pena-Melo pulled over on the side of a road near a wooded area and forced the girl to perform a sex act, deputies said.

Detectives said they met with Pena-Melo on Thursday and arrested him on a charge of sexual battery on a person older than 12, but younger than 18.

