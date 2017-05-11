Two-car crash in Tampa causes traffic delays

(WFLA) — Early this morning there was a two-car crash at East Bush Boulevard and 20th Street.
The accident happened around 2:40 this morning.
Two people transported to a local hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.
One of the vehicles hit a power pole.
TECO is still on the scene this morning replacing the broken power pole.
Westbound Bush Boulevard is open, and one eastbound lane is now open at 20th Street.
