Two-car crash in Tampa causes traffic delays

(WFLA) — Early this morning there was a two-car crash at East Bush Boulevard and 20th Street.

The accident happened around 2:40 this morning.

Two people transported to a local hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

One of the vehicles hit a power pole.

TECO is still on the scene this morning replacing the broken power pole.

Westbound Bush Boulevard is open, and one eastbound lane is now open at 20th Street.

