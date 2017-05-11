Rare albino orangutan rescued from villagers in Indonesia

BORNEO, Indonesia (NBC) – A rare, albino orangutan continues to recover in Indonesia after being rescued from villagers last month.

According to a veterinarian, the orangutan was very stressed when she was rescued and “had skin and hair conditions and suffered from dehydration.”

A conservation group is now asking the public to suggest names for the orangutan, hoping it will become an inspiring symbol of efforts to save the critically endangered species.

The Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation said in a statement it wants a “meaningful” name for her that will reflect the significant conservation challenges that orangutans face in the wild.

It’s the first albino orangutan encountered by the foundation in its 25 years of conservation work.

