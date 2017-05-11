Pasco deputies respond to resent rash of threats on area schools

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) —The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office has responded to a recent rash of threats on area schools.

The sheriff’s office says over the past five days, threats were reported at three different schools—John Long Middle School, R.B. Stewart Middle School

and Ridgewood High School.

Deputies were first alerted to threats at John Long Middle School, and arrested two teens who reportedly tried to recruit students to “shoot up the school.” And another teen was arrested at Ridegwood High School for threatening to shoot up the school on social media.

Authorities are also investigating unsubstantiated rumors being circulated on social media alleging “two students” were planning violence against R.B. Stewart Middle School in Zephyrhills. The students were identified and are being interviewed, but have not been charged. An investigation into the rumors is ongoing.

As a precaution, there will be an increased law enforcement present on the school’s campus today.

