Pair arrested for stealing baby boa constrictors, tortoises in Oldsmar

OLDSMAR, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas deputies arrested two suspects for stealing baby boa constrictors and tortoises on Wednesday.

According to deputies, a man and woman entered the Herp Hobby Shop on Douglas Avenue. The man distracted the owner while the woman stole two 12-inch Aztec boa constrictor snakes and two albino tortoises from the store.

The exotic reptiles were valued at approximately $900.

Deputies were able to identify the suspects as Jeremy Lawson, 19, and Nicole Odierno, 18, of New Port Richey. Both turned themselves in to deputies.

The boa constrictors were returned to the store. The tortoises have not been recovered.

Lawson and Odierno were both arrested and charged with one count of grand theft. They were taken to the Pinellas County Jail without incident.

