Oldest living veteran turns 111, served in WWII

(KXAN) World War II veteran Richard Overton’s journey through this life has been well chronicled. He’s been honored with plaques and memorial gardens. He’s visited the White House to meet President Barack Obama.

On Thursday, the county’s oldest living veteran was again honored with a permanent display of recognition that anyone walking or driving through his East Austin, Texas neighborhood can see.

The city is renaming Hamilton Avenue, a street Overton has called home for over seven decades, Richard Overton Avenue.

He tries to stay humble despite his local celebrity status. When asked for his secret to living more than eleven decades, Overton gave the same response he has for years.

“God gave me this,” he said. “There’s nothing I can do about it but laugh, be glad.”

