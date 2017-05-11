Oldest living veteran turns 111, served in WWII

KXAN/NBC Published:

(KXAN) World War II veteran Richard Overton’s journey through this life has been well chronicled. He’s been honored with plaques and memorial gardens. He’s visited the White House to meet President Barack Obama.

On Thursday, the county’s oldest living veteran was again honored with a permanent display of recognition that anyone walking or driving through his East Austin, Texas neighborhood can see.

The city is renaming Hamilton Avenue, a street Overton has called home for over seven decades, Richard Overton Avenue.

He tries to stay humble despite his local celebrity status. When asked for his secret to living more than eleven decades, Overton gave the same response he has for years.

“God gave me this,” he said. “There’s nothing I can do about it but laugh, be glad.”

Click here to read more.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s