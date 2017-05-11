Norovirus spreads quickly through Lowry Elementary school, 2 cases confirmed

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Sixth grader Mallory Iaquinto is taking her last week in stride. Like more than one hundred other students at Lowry Elementary in Hillsborough County, she had to stay home due to illness.

“Just took some rest and took the day off,” said Iaquinto.

There are two confirmed cases of Norovirus at the school, the other cases are suspected illnesses.

Renatte Martino’s daughter is one of them.

“She just felt ill as soon as she came home, it was a couple of hours after and started with the throwing up and stomach aches and cramps,” said Martino.

The Hillsborough County Department of Health says it’s a easy virus to spread.

“Millions, billions of particles of virus particles can come out when someone has that illness and so it just spreads very easily,” said Epidemiologist Michael Wiese.

Stopping the spread isn’t so easy.

“Your standard cleaning products like those Clorox or Lysol wipes may not be strong enough to kill norovirus,” said Wiese.

Lowry Elementary has now been cleaned three times by professionals as they try to rid the school of the virus. Buses have been cleaned and will be cleaned again on Friday.

Weise said parents also need to help.

“The key thing that we are trying to make parents aware of, if your child does get sick, please keep them home for at least 48 hours after they feel better. Norovirus is an illness that can spread after you don’t feel sick anymore,” said Wiese.

