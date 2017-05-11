How Florida fares for working moms

TAMPA, FL. (WFLA) — Seventy percent of Moms with young children also work outside the home.

When it comes to caring for working Moms, Florida’s only ‘average.’

That’s according to an analysis from the website WalletHub.com, which compiled data from multiple sources, including the U.S. Census Bureau, Bureau of Labor Statistics, Child Care Aware® of America, Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, Council for Community and Economic Research, National Partnership for Women & Families and WalletHub research.

The study analyzed multiple factors to determine how each state fares. Here’s where Florida stacks up.

24th – Day-Care Quality

26th – Child-Care Costs (Adjusted for Median Women’s Salary)

30th – Pediatricians per Capita

2nd – Gender Pay Gap (Women’s Earnings as % of Men’s)

22nd – Ratio of Female Executives to Male Executives

26th – Median Women’s Salary (Adjusted for Cost of Living)

33rd – Female Unemployment Rate

27th – Parental-Leave Policy Score

41st – Avg. Length of Woman’s Workday (in Hours)

22nd – Percent of Single-Mom Families in Poverty

The top five states for working moms, based on their cumulative scores, are

Vermont

Minnesota

New Jersey

Delaware

Connecticut

The bottom five states are:

Alaska

Arizona

Nevada

Louisiana

Alabama

Read the full WalletHub report at this link.

