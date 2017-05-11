How Florida fares for working moms

TAMPA, FL. (WFLA) — Seventy percent of Moms with young children also work outside the home.

When it comes to caring for working Moms, Florida’s only ‘average.’

That’s according to an analysis from the website WalletHub.com, which compiled data from multiple sources, including the U.S. Census Bureau, Bureau of Labor Statistics, Child Care Aware® of America, Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, Council for Community and Economic Research, National Partnership for Women & Families and WalletHub research.

The study analyzed multiple factors to determine how each state fares. Here’s where Florida stacks up.

  • 24th – Day-Care Quality
  • 26th – Child-Care Costs (Adjusted for Median Women’s Salary)
  • 30th – Pediatricians per Capita
  • 2nd – Gender Pay Gap (Women’s Earnings as % of Men’s)
  • 22nd – Ratio of Female Executives to Male Executives
  • 26th – Median Women’s Salary (Adjusted for Cost of Living)
  • 33rd – Female Unemployment Rate
  • 27th – Parental-Leave Policy Score
  • 41st – Avg. Length of Woman’s Workday (in Hours)
  • 22nd – Percent of Single-Mom Families in Poverty

The top five states for working moms, based on their cumulative scores, are

  • Vermont
  • Minnesota
  • New Jersey
  • Delaware
  • Connecticut

The bottom five states are:

  • Alaska
  • Arizona
  • Nevada
  • Louisiana
  • Alabama

Read the full WalletHub report at this link.

