Hillsborough teacher targeted by co-workers’ salacious texts

News Channel 8 Investigative Reporter Steve Andrews By Published: Updated:
Top left: Plant City High School Agriculture Teacher Michael Paul and department head Julia McConnell. Bottom: Plant City High School Agriculture Teacher Kelley Ware

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — Every morning, Plant City High School teacher Kelley Ware walks into work knowing that her co-workers exchanged sexually charged text messages about her over a period of months,

Records I obtained from the Hillsborough County School District show how vile the texts are.  Hundreds of texts involve remarks about Kelley Ware’s anatomy, sex, powdered sugar, gallons of lube and more.

When the text messages ended up in her possession, Kelley, an agriculture teacher, did what she was supposed to do.  She reported them to her principal.

The school district launched an investigation, but it took more than three weeks for an investigator to sit down with Kelley.  School district records confirm fellow agriculture teacher Michael Paul and department head Julia McConnell wrote many of the disgusting texts.

The school district indeed found that several of Kelley’s co-workers made comments about her on “their personal cell phones during their personal time.”

How thorough was the school district’s investigation?  Not very.  And why is Kelley Ware now being shown the door at Plant City High School?   We’ll have those answers for you at 5 pm tonight on News Channel 8.

