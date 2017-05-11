Florida Supreme Court reverses murder conviction of former MacDill Airman Ralph Wright

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) – A high-profile Pinellas County murder case was overturned by the Florida Supreme Court on Thursday.

The Florida Supreme Court reversed the murder conviction of former MacDill Airman Ralph Wright, 48, who was sentenced to death for the murders of his ex-girlfriend Paula O’Conner and his 15-month-old son Elijah, who were strangled to death in 2007 in St. Petersburg.

The court ruled that the evidence did not sufficiently prove that Wright was at the scene of the murders. The court also ruled that other potential suspects who would have had a motive to kill the pair were not sufficiently ruled out.

“Although the facts established at trial support a strong suspicion of guilt, they are not inconsistent with innocence. We therefore conclude that the evidence is insufficient to sustain Wright’s convictions. Accordingly, we reverse the convictions, vacate the sentences of death, and remand with directions to enter judgments of acquittal,” wrote the Florida Supreme Court in its unanimous ruling.

