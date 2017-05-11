Fire Rescue on scene of fast moving brush fire in Brooksville

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a brush fire in Brooksville.
Florida Forest Service said the fire is off Landfill Road.
Hernando County Fire said a mobile home is on fire and other structures are threatened.
There are three engines, three brush trucks and a tanker on scene.
