FHP: Wrong-way driver arrested in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) —A Tampa women was arrested on Thursday for driving on the wrong side of a Pasco County parkway.

The Florida Highway Patrol caught Bertha Pierce, 57, in her Nissan SUV, when she made a left turn from Willow Bend Parkway and traveled north on the southbound left turn lane of Collier Parkway.

According to troopers, Pierce passed three cars, which were traveling the right way, and tried to correct herself by driving over the grass median and entering the northbound inside lane.

When cops tried to pull her over, they noticed her rear tail lights were turned off and she had failed to turn on the headlights.

They stopped Pierce just south of State Road 54 and she pulled over at the Bank of America parking lot.

When troopers approached Pierce’s vehicle, they smelled alcohol coming from within the car and Pierce’s breath. They said she had difficulty opening her purse, and her speech was slurred. Her eyes were bloodshot and watery, according to troopers.

When troopers explained to Pierce why she was stopped and pointed to her headlights and tail lights, they say Pierce stated “Wow, you were right,” and turned on her high beams on.

When they asked for her registration and proof of insurance, she searched for her proof of insurance, not realizing she was already holding it. Troopers say she was very slow with her movements.

She admitted to having several beers earlier at O’Brien’s Irish Pub and failed a field sobriety test.

She was placed under arrest for driving under the influence without further incident.

She was transported to the Pasco County Jail to take a breath test, providing two breath samples of .149 and .142.

She faces misdemeanor charges for driving under the influence, driving without headlights, driving over a median and driving on the wrong side of the roadway.

No bond was set.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES