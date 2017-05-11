Detectives: 2 Sarasota men sold cops deadly drug Carfentanil

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA)—Two Sarasota men are behind bars, facing felony drug charges after they sold cops more than 67 grams of Carfentanil, one of the most potent commercially used opioids —10,000 times more potent than morphine.

Undercover detectives had coordinated several drug transactions between Michael Sandusky, 23, and Michael White, 28. They were able to obtain what they thought was heroin from Sandusky twice and on two separate occasions, Sandusky sent White to sell the drugs on his behalf.

Detectives later learned what they thought was heroin was actually Carfentanil.

Sandusky was arrested and charged with possession of Carfentanil with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a church, possession of cannabis and possession of paraphernalia.

He’s being held at the Sarasota County Jail on a $21,000 bond.

White was arrested and charged for selling Carfentanil. He’s also being held at the Sarasota County Jail without bond.

