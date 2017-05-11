Cops: Husband of Christian school principal used foreign exchange program to lure, molest minors in Brooksville

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA)—Brooksville investigators say the husband of a principal at Hernado Christian Academy used a school-sponsored foreign exchange program to lure and sexually batter several underage minors.

Bruce McAllister, 68, a former civilian volunteer with the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, now faces charges for sexual battery and battery on foreign exchange students, according to the Brooksville Police Department.

The offenses occurred at a residence on 5347 Cappleman Loop in Brooksville.

The Brooksville Police Department investigated a complaint they received in April about multiple sex offenses McAllister had allegedly committed, and discovered he had used a school-sponsored foreign exchange program to court and molest several underage teenage boys who were under his guardianship.

After the investigation, McAllister was arrested five counts of sexual battery and 27 counts of battery on foreign exchange students.

He remains at the Hernando County Jail on a $77,000 bond.

An investigation into his crimes is ongoing.

Police believe there may be more victims. If you have any information regarding these alleged offenses, you should contact Detective Pasternak at 352-540-3800. Those who wish to remain anonymous should call Hernando County Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-866-990-8477. You may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

