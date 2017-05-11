Clearwater Marine Aquarium saves lucky seahorse named ‘Cheeto’

By Published: Updated:
Credit: Clearwater Marine Aquarium

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — The Clearwater Marine Aquarium rescued, and is now rehabilitating, one lucky seahorse.

The little seahorse, named “Cheeto”, is safe and getting stronger every day thanks to the quick actions of a little girl and her mother.

While enjoying a day at Indian Shores Beach, in Pinellas County, a seagull dropped what looked like a cheeto at a little girl’s feet. After realizing it was a seahorse, her mom called CMA for help.

A CMA Rescue Team volunteer then brought the lucky seahorse, to the aquarium.

After an intense week of care, Cheeto, who was identified as a female orange lined seahorse, started eating grass shrimp.

CMA said Cheeto now appears to be recovering nicely and when she is strong enough, Cheeto will be released back home into the wild.

“The level and amount of care we are providing Cheeto is indicative of the serious commitment and passion that CMA has for all marine life,” said CEO David Yates. “Each creature is important to us, and we are fortunate to have the opportunity to rehabilitate Cheeto.”

Cheeto can be viewed on the “Cheeto Cam” until its release back home.

Watch Cheeto Live now on WFLA News Channel 8’s Facebook page.

WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –

>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD

http://wx.wfla.com/oembed/dd_promo/dd_signup.html?

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s