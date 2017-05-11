Name: Butter Basted Rosemary Steaks with Baked Risotto

Active Time – 20 minutes, Total Time – 45 minutes (Makes 4 servings (with leftovers))

Complete your meal with a fresh salad blend, potato rolls, and cheesecake for dessert.

Cooking your steak slowly and basting it in butter is a traditional steakhouse preparation; this creates a succulent interior and fragrant exterior.

exterior.

MEAL SHOPPING LIST

Meat

1 1/2 lb boneless grilling steaks (such as ribeye, New York strip, or tenderloin)

Produce

1 oz bag fresh rosemary

1 oz bag fresh thyme

3 cloves garlic

2 shallots

Deli

2 oz garlic herb spreadable cheese

Frozen

1/2 cup green peas

Dairy

5 tablespoons salted European butter

Dry Grocery

3/4 teaspoon cracked pepper

1 teaspoon coarse sea salt

3/4 cup Arborio (risotto) rice

1/4 cup dry white wine (or chicken broth)

2 3/4 cups reduced-sodium chicken broth

From Your Pantry

Cooking spray

Aluminum foil

COOKING SEQUENCE

Prepare risotto and begin to bake (15 minutes)

After 15 minutes bake time, prepare steaks (15 minutes)

Complete risotto; serve (15 minutes)

Recipe: Butter Basted Rosemary Steaks

Total Time – 25 minutes (Makes 4 Servings)

Ingredients:

Cooking spray

1/2 teaspoon cracked pepper

1 1/2 lb boneless grilling steaks (such as ribeye, New York strip, or tenderloin)

3 cloves garlic, smashed

4 tablespoons salted European butter

2 sprigs fresh rosemary

1/2 teaspoon coarse sea salt

Steps:

1. Coat steaks with spray, then season with pepper. Preheat large, nonstick sauté pan on medium-high 2–3 minutes. Place steaks in

pan; sear 2–3 minutes on each side, or until browned. Remove steaks from pan; reduce heat to medium. Lightly smash garlic cloves.

2. Add butter, rosemary, and garlic to pan; cook 1 minute. Move rosemary and garlic to edge of pan; return steaks to pan; cook 3–5

minutes on each side and until 125°F (for medium rare; warm red center), 130°F (for medium; warm pink center), or up to 170°F (for

well done), basting steaks with butter mixture, by brushing tops with rosemary sprigs. Remove steaks from pan; let stand 5 minutes

before serving. Brush steaks with remaining butter mixture from pan; sprinkle with salt. Serve.

NOTE: The doneness temperatures for medium rare and medium stated above are traditional temperatures used for cooking steaks,

but are not recommended by the USDA. To maintain food safety, the USDA recommends an internal temperature of 145°F, as

measured using a food thermometer, with a 3-minute rest time before carving.

CALORIES (per 1/4 recipe) 320kcal; FAT 19g; SAT FAT 10g; TRANS FAT 0g; CHOL 120mg; SODIUM 450mg; CARB 1g; FIBER 0g;

SUGARS 0g; PROTEIN 33g; VIT A 8%; VIT C 2%; CALC 2%; IRON 10%

Recipe: Baked Risotto

Active Time – 15 minutes, Total Time – 45 minutes (Makes 6 Servings)

Ingredients:

2 teaspoons fresh thyme

2 shallots, finely chopped

1 tablespoon salted European butter

3/4 cup Arborio (risotto) rice

1/4 cup dry white wine (or chicken broth)

2 3/4 cups reduced-sodium chicken broth

1/2 teaspoon coarse sea salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

Aluminum foil

1/2 cup frozen green peas

2 oz Deli garlic herb spreadable cheese

Steps:

1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Remove thyme from stem (leaves only); chop shallots (1/4 cup). Preheat a large sauté pan 2–3 minutes on

medium-high. Place butter in pan; add shallots and cook 2–3 minutes, stirring occasionally, or until softened. Pour rice into pan; cook

and stir 1 minute.

2. Stir wine into rice mixture; cook 2 minutes or until liquid has been absorbed. Stir in stock, salt, pepper, and thyme; bring to a boil and

cook 3 minutes, stirring occasionally.

3. Carefully pour rice mixture into a 9-inch square baking dish; cover with foil and bake 30 minutes. Remove foil, then stir in peas and

cheese; recover and let stand 5 minutes. Serve.

CALORIES (per 1/6 recipe) 170kcal; FAT 6g; SAT FAT 4g; TRANS FAT 0g; CHOL 15mg; SODIUM 530mg; CARB 22g; FIBER 1g;

SUGARS 1g; PROTEIN 5g; VIT A 8%; VIT C 4%; CALC 2%; IRON 4%

