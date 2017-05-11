Body of homicide victim found at old Skyview Golf Course in Lakeland

Polk County Sheriff's Office deputies discovered the body of 29-year-old Preston Burnett at the old Skyview Golf Course property.

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Polk County Sheriff’s Office detectives are trying to figure out who killed a man whose body was found at an old golf course in Lakeland.

Around 5:38 p.m. on Wednesday, deputies responded to a call about a deceased, adult male found in the woods at the old Skyview Golf Course property off Skyview Boulevard in Lakeland.

During the investigation, deputies discovered the body of 29-year-old Preston Burnett of Lakeland.

His death is being investigated as a homicide.

Burnett’s body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office and an autopsy will be conducted on Thursday.

Anyone with information about this crime or who may have been in the Skyview Golf Course area during the day Wednesday and may have seen anyone, or may have seen something unusual or suspicious is asked to call 1-800-226-TIPS or log onto http://www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com.

ANONYMITY IS GUARANTEED! iPhone and Droid users can download a free tip submit app to anonymously report crime. To install these free apps, please visit http://www.tipsoft.com.

