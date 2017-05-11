Better Call Behnken: Zephyrhills contractor makes good on promise after business partner scams woman of $5,200

By Published:

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. (WFLA) — Shirley Babich is thrilled with her new front porch and shed. She’s been waiting on it to be finished since February, after a contractor ran off with her $5,200 and did no work.

She called 8 On Your Side, and we tracked down contractor Randy Daniels, with Ace Aluminum in Zephyrhills.

We found Daniels in jail for fraud, but we also found his business partner, Richard Shaffer. He stepped up to do Babich’s job – even though he didn’t get paid a dime.

“It’s ultimately my responsibility,” he said.

Shaffer followed through on his promise and Babich could not be happier.

“He’s a stand-up guy,” she said of Shaffer. “We shared tears, and I know he was a victim here, too.”

Shaffer said Daniels collected money from other customers and failed to do their jobs as well. The fraud charges came after check forgery that involved the business.

Shaffer said he’s known Daniels most of his life and brought him in as a business partner three years ago. Recently, something went wrong, he said.

Daniels’ actions, Shaffer said, is destroying his business, and he vows to make things right. His business has an A rating with the Better Business Bureau.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s