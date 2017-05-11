8 fun things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay | May 13-14

1. Tampa Bay Boat Show (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)
Head to the largest boat sales event of the season at the Florida State Fair Grounds. Get the details
2. Seagrapes Wine & Food Festival (Friday)
Sample delicious foods and fantastic wines at the Florida Aquarium to foster conservation and research. Get the details
3. Auburndale Hurricane Expo (Saturday)
WFLA News Channel 8’s meteorologist Ian Oliver will have everything you need to know about this year’s hurricane season. Get the details
4. Miles for Moffitt (Saturday)
Bring the whole family to USF Sun Dome Miles for Moffitt to get a healthy dose of exercise and help fight cancer. Get the details
5. Modern Show 2017 – Art Meets Architecture (Saturday)
Blur the boundaries between art and architecture while exploring downtown Sarasota. Get the details
6. “Stamp Out Hunger” Food Drive (Saturday)
Give back and help the national food drive benefit the St. Petersburg Free Clinic. Get the details
7. Tampa Train Day (Saturday)
ALL ABOARD! Historic artifacts will be on display at the annual Celebration of Railroading walk and you can see the gardens at six historic South Pasadena homes. Get the details
8. Celebrate Mother’s Day (Sunday)
Shower mom with all the best deals and freebies and take her out on the town for some fun.
