11-year-old escapes after kidnapping, rape; search for attacker underway in Orange Co.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) — Deputies are still searching for a man suspected of raping and kidnapping an 11-year-old girl in Orange County.

A girl told deputies she was waiting for her school bus along Forest City and Riverside Park Road when a man pulled her into his car as she was tying her shoelace.

Investigators said the victim was waiting for the bus around 7 a.m. Monday outside the apartment building where she lived.

She told authorities she bent down to tie her shoe when she was pulled into the back seat of the kidnapper’s car.

Investigators said the person they are looking for is a black male, about 6 feet 2 inches and 180 lbs. He is described as having an oval scar on the left side of his face and was driving a dark four-door car, possibly a Chevy.

The girl told deputies the car had black furry seat covers with a large white skull.

Investigators said after the girl was sexually assaulted in the car she managed to get away a few blocks from where she was taken near Pembrook Drive.

The 11-year-old was able to get on a school bus and told a teacher what happened once she arrived.

The school district sent out a call to parents about the incident, reminding them to tell their children to be aware of their surroundings.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –

>> MORE TOP STORIES