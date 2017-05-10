You Paid For It: Tampa teen center a daily way station for foster kids

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)—We recently learned that a teen center is being used by Eckerd Family Alternatives as somewhat of a way station for foster kids in Tampa.

Well, it turns out, this program might be even more controversial than we first reported on Tuesday.

In addition to recent reports of violence, we now know that Eckerd routinely transports foster kids to the center, where they stay until 11 pm, before they’re transported somewhere else to sleep.

It reportedly happens night after night due to a shortage of foster care in Hillsborough County.

We are working to get to the bottom of this and tonight, we’ll figure out why Eckerd, which is paid $73 million a year to provide foster care, is not taking advantage of a Hillsborough County offer to use empty cottages to house foster kids.

More on all of that tonight at 6 pm in your You Paid For It report.

