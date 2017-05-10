Venice Police discover 9-foot gator in back of home

VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) – Venice Police discovered a large alligator in the back of a home early Wednesday morning.
Police responded to the home on Otter Creek Drive for reported noises. They encountered a nine-foot gator.
Venice Municipal Government said on their Facebook page that the gator “seemed nice” but, “he wasn’t in the right area for a midnight stroll.”
Officers were assisted by FWC’s Nuisance Alligator Trappers, who helped apprehend the gator and return him to “his neck of the woods.”
