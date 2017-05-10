Missing Tarpon Springs woman with dementia found safe

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. – (WFLA) – UPDATE | Carmen Milagros Rivera-Colon, 75, reported missing on Wednesday was found safe and in good condition, according to the Tarpon Springs Police Department.

ORIGINAL STORY | The Tarpon Springs Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 75-year-old woman who has dementia.

Carmen Milagros Rivera-Colon, 75, was last seen at her house at 1584 Bridgewater Dr. in Tarpon Springs.

She was wearing a red long-sleeve shirt, red and white sleeping pants with deer prints and black slip on dress shoes, according to police.

She is described as a 5’3″ Hispanic woman weighing around 130 pounds. She has blondish white collar-length hair and brown eyes.

Police say a reverse 911 alert was issued for the area, asking residents to be on the lookout for Carmen.

Anyone with information on Carmen’s whereabouts has been asked to contact the Tarpon Springs Police Department at (727)938-2849 or 911 in case of emergency.

