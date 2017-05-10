Tampa police search for missing man

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)—Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Tampa man.
The Tampa Police Department says Larry Bolton, age unknown, is missing and his family is worried about his safety.
He’s described as a 5’10 male, weighing 160 pounds. He has multiple tattoos on his head.
No further information has been released.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts has been asked to contact the Tampa Police Department at (813) 242-3800.
