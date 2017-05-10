St. Pete firefighters rescue kitten

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A kitten that was rescued by St. Petersburg firefighters now has a new home.
On Tuesday, firefighters saved the kitten from a car’s engine compartment.
According to a social media post from St. Petersburg Fire Rescue, the person who owns the car decided after the rescue that they were going to keep the little stowaway kitten.
