St. Pete firefighters rescue kitten

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A kitten that was rescued by St. Petersburg firefighters now has a new home.

On Tuesday, firefighters saved the kitten from a car’s engine compartment.

According to a social media post from St. Petersburg Fire Rescue, the person who owns the car decided after the rescue that they were going to keep the little stowaway kitten.

