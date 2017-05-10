Speeders clocked driving 50+ mph in Largo 35 mph zone

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – A Largo resident was worried about speeders in her neighborhood, so she contacted WFLA News Channel 8’s Leslee Lacey.

Cindy Balkema told Leslee that she has lived on Belleair Road for 15 years. Her house lies just west of Lake Avenue, in between Highland Avenue and Keene Road.

Cindy is concerned someone is going to get hurt if speeders aren’t soon held accountable for going too fast.

“People drive through here like there is no speed limit at all. I see some that I think to myself, ‘Oh you’re doing 50’,” said Cindy.

So, Leslee and Cindy began speed busting. Leslee quickly caught a driver traveling at 51 mph, and caught another one driving 54 mph. The speed limit is 35 mph. Cindy caught a driver doing 48 mph.

Cindy says she has complained to the Largo Police Department and the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, but she has not noticed any enforcement. She says the Largo Police Department is the closest to her, but she’s confused about which agency has jurisdiction since her house is zoned for the county.

Watch WFLA News Channel 8 at 5 and 6 a.m on Thursday to find out what law enforcement says about the unusual boundary lines and how Leslee helped Cindy.

