Sheriff: Florida woman killed blind husband; used moth balls to mask odor

By Published:
St. John's County Sheriff's Office

BUNNELL, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a 52-year-old Florida woman fatally shot her legally blind husband and used moth balls to cover up the smell of his decomposing body, hidden under a jon boat in their backyard.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports Dorothy Singer is charged with the first-degree murder of 48-year-old William “Butch” Singer. She’s being held without bond.

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly says Singer’s tarp-wrapped body was found April 7 after his sister reported him missing in March. An autopsy shows he was shot four times in the head and once in the chest.

Investigators say Singer used her husband’s telephone to “create the illusion he was alive and well.”

The sheriff says they’ve uncovered evidence that Singer may have been trying to fake her own death and flee the country.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s