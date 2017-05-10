Search underway for missing, endangered, Ruskin woman

Maria Lara was reported missing

RUSKIN, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing and endangered woman.

Detectives say at 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Maria Lara called her mother and told her she no longer wanted to live.

Maria made the statement after having an argument with her child’s family.

Maria asked her mother to take care of her 8-month-old daughter, then walked away from her family’s residence and has not been seen or heard from since.

Maria Lara is a Hispanic female, 5′ 4″ tall and weighs 190 lbs. She has a large build, brown hair and brown eyes. Maria was wearing a green casual dress.

Anyone with any information about Maria Lara’s location is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.

