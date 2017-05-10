Schools warning parents of ‘Blue Whale’ app, self-harm game

BALDWIN COUNTY, AL (WKRG) — A school district in Alabama has issued a warning to parents about a game that encourages players to harm themselves and potentially commit suicide.

The “Blue Whale” game has reportedly reached two high schools in Baldwin County, though officials wouldn’t confirm which ones. Our affiliate in the area says some students have come forward regarding the game, though officials don’t believe any students have harmed themselves playing.

According to WKRG, the game asks players to complete tasks, as simple as listening to a song, as drastic as cutting themselves or other risky behavior. To win the game the player has to commit suicide. Download the app and it hacks into personal information that administrators use to threaten the player’s family or releases personal information until the player kills themselves.

“It’s very concerning and alarming to me.” Eddie Pratt is a youth therapist with Altapointe. “Kids are isolated and parents are using the phone and the computer as a babysitter it’s not appropriate.”

Pratt says an app like this targets the most vulnerable and parents have to stay involved. “Kids are very enticed into a lot of activities, a lot of social media and I think as much as they have access to it parents and guardians have to be equally as informed about where they are going.”

The Blue Whale Challenge first popped up last year in India and Russia. There have been no confirmed suicides attributed to the app.

School officials say they simply wanted to inform the public and students of the potential for danger.

