Rock nation? Dwayne Johnson considering run for White House

LOS ANGELES (AP) — After conquering Hollywood, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson may have his sights set on the White House.
The actor and former pro wrestler tells GQ that a presidential run is “a real possibility.”
Johnson says if he were president, leadership would be a top priority.
Johnson isn’t revealing much about his political leanings, but says he’s not in favor of President Donald Trump’s proposed travel ban because he believes “in inclusion.”
Johnson declined to endorse anyone in the presidential race last year even though he says both campaigns approached him. Johnson explains that he didn’t want to sway anyone’s opinion or make people unhappy with his politics.
Johnson would have at least one high-profile backer in NBCUniversal vice chairman Ron Meyer, who tells GQ he’d vote for Johnson “without a question.”
STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –
- USF football player facing new sexual battery, false imprisonment charges
- Police ID father and daughter found inside van that drove into water in Venice
- Sheriff’s office receives over 100 calls from Seminole Middle School this year, parents upset
- Officer named in Tarpon Springs shooting death, but questions remain
- Florida woman dropped, dragged into pool by teens having loud pool party
- Scott declares opioid epidemic a public health emergency, state braces for ‘gray death’
- Trump fires FBI Director James Comey
- You Paid For It: $73 million for Hillsborough foster care not enough to cure violence