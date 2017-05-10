Red Flag warning issued for Pasco County

By Published:

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) —Heavy smoke and dry weather conditions have prompted a red flag warning in Pasco County.

The National Weather Service issues a red flag warning when critical fire conditions are ongoing or expected in the area.

The warning remains in effect through Thursday.

A burn ban also remains in effect for all of Pasco County. Burning trash, garbage or yard debris is strictly prohibited.

Officials say propane and charcoal grills can be used to prepare food on private property as long as a grate is maintained over the flames, and the equipment can properly contain the flames and heat.

Camping at Starkey Park has been canceled through Sunday, May 14, and bike and hiking trails have been closed until further notice due to safety concerns.

No open flames from campfires, grills, barbecues, etc., are allowed in Pasco parks until further notice.

