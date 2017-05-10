‘I just knew I was going to die’ -TPD officer recalls being shot

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A former Tampa police officer knew he was dying after a suspect opened fire on him in 1995.

“I just knew I was going to die. It was given. I was scared. I knew that if I closed my eyes it would happen,” Kevin Howell told WFLA.

Howell was one of several officers pursuing armed robbery suspects as they sped away in a car in east Tampa.

When the car crashed, the suspects started shooting.

One of the suspects unleashed a flurry of bullets on Howell and another officer, but something kept Kevin Howell alive.

Hear his story of survival tonight at 5 on News Channel 8.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –

>> MORE TOP STORIES