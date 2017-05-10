Questions remain on former Florida Gator Hernandez wealth after conviction erased

By Published:
Aaron Hernandez
FILE - In this March 15, 2017, file photo, defendant Aaron Hernandez listens during his double murder trial in Suffolk Superior Court, in Boston. Bristol County Superior Court Judge E. Susan Garsh on Tuesday, May 9, 2017, ordered that Hernandez's first-degree murder conviction be dismissed in the 2013 death of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd. Hernandez was acquitted of the double-murder charges, but was found dead in his prison cell in April while serving a life sentence. Massachusetts has long established that defendants who die before their appeals are heard should have their convictions vacated. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, Pool, File)

BOSTON (AP) – Questions abound after a judge erased ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez’s murder conviction in a 2013 killing.

Chief among them: What, if any, wealth did the former New England Patriots tight end leave behind when he hanged himself in prison on April 19?

And could the team be back on the hook for nearly $6 million it withheld from Hernandez after he was charged in the killing and the team released him?

There are no clear answers.

A lawyer who represents the family of the man Hernandez was convicted of killing says he’s seeking copies of Hernandez’s contract with the Patriots and grievances he filed after the team withheld a $3.25 million deferred signing bonus payment and base salary of $2.46 million.

Hernandez was acquitted in a 2012 Boston double slaying days before he killed himself.

