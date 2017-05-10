Questions remain on former Florida Gator Hernandez wealth after conviction erased

BOSTON (AP) – Questions abound after a judge erased ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez’s murder conviction in a 2013 killing.
Chief among them: What, if any, wealth did the former New England Patriots tight end leave behind when he hanged himself in prison on April 19?
And could the team be back on the hook for nearly $6 million it withheld from Hernandez after he was charged in the killing and the team released him?
There are no clear answers.
A lawyer who represents the family of the man Hernandez was convicted of killing says he’s seeking copies of Hernandez’s contract with the Patriots and grievances he filed after the team withheld a $3.25 million deferred signing bonus payment and base salary of $2.46 million.
Hernandez was acquitted in a 2012 Boston double slaying days before he killed himself.
STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –
- Police ID father and daughter found inside van that drove into water in Venice
- Sheriff’s office receives over 100 calls from Seminole Middle School this year, parents upset
- Officer named in Tarpon Springs shooting death, but questions remain
- Florida woman dropped, dragged into pool by teens having loud pool party
- Scott declares opioid epidemic a public health emergency, state braces for ‘gray death’
- Trump fires FBI Director James Comey
- You Paid For It: $73 million for Hillsborough foster care not enough to cure violence