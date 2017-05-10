Police search for graffiti vandalism suspect in St. Pete

By Published:
St. Petersburg Police Department

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA)—The St. Petersburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a graffiti vandal who has been spraying buildings and vehicles in downtown St. Petersburg.

The unidentified man has been vandalizing property near 2nd Avenue North and Dr. MLK Street., often by spray painting the words “SPV Vandals” and “Jester” onto buildings and vehicles.

Anyone who can help police identify this vandal has been asked to contact the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780.  Tipsters can also text the keyword “SPPD”  to 847-411 in order to remain anonymous. Be sure to reference the case number 2017-021554/20634.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s