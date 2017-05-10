Police search for graffiti vandalism suspect in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA)—The St. Petersburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a graffiti vandal who has been spraying buildings and vehicles in downtown St. Petersburg.

The unidentified man has been vandalizing property near 2nd Avenue North and Dr. MLK Street., often by spray painting the words “SPV Vandals” and “Jester” onto buildings and vehicles.

Anyone who can help police identify this vandal has been asked to contact the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780. Tipsters can also text the keyword “SPPD” to 847-411 in order to remain anonymous. Be sure to reference the case number 2017-021554/20634.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –

>> MORE TOP STORIES