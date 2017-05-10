Pasco sheriff seeks help finding man who tried to abduct girl, 9

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a man who tried to abduct a 9-year-old girl.

The sheriff’s office released a composite sketch of the suspect and an image of the car he was driving. Authorities are asking that people share the images with others.

Detectives say it happened at 3:10 p.m. on Tuesday. The girl was walking home when she was chased from the roadway and between houses by an adult white male in the area of Little Creek Drive and Canopy Drive.

The girl went to seek help.

When she returned home, detectives say the same suspect approached her in a blue car and made several verbal attempts to get her into the car.

The girl managed to lock herself inside her home and the suspect fled the area.

Detectives say the girl is a student at Deer Park Elementary.

If you have any information about the incident, contact the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office at 800-706-2488.