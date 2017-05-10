Orlando 2-year-old dies after being ran over by car in family driveway

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A two-year-old boy was killed in Orlando after a car started by his 12-year-old sister ran him over.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the vehicle was parked in the driveway of a Trafalgar Drive home.

The two-year-old was standing in the driveway when his sister started the vehicle, as the family was going to be leaving the home.

FHP said how the car shifted into reverse remains under investigation.

The vehicle traveled down the driveway and ran over the two-year-old.

He was transported to Nemours, then to Osceola Regional Hospital, where he died.

The crash remains under investigation.

