NASA captures image of cloud moving across Saturn’s moon

(WFLA) — You have to check out this amazing image from space!
NASA’s spacecraft captured methane clouds drifting across Saturn’s moon titan.
The dark spots at the top are titan’s hydrocarbon lakes and seas.
The spacecraft caught the image on May 7 at a distance of three-hundred and sixteen-thousand miles away.
