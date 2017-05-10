Mother’s Day meal

#Three Melon Greek Salad:

½ cup red onion, thinly sliced

1 cup seedless watermelon, cubed

1 cup honey dew melon, cubed

1 cup cantaloupe, cubed

1 cup cucumber, seeded and cubed

½ cup feta cheese, crumbled

1/3 cup black olives, pitted and halved

1 1/3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon champagne vinegar

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon honey

Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper, chives, for garnish

Directions:

In a small mixing bowl, whisk together olive oil, vinegar, lemon juice, honey & salt and pepper to taste.

Mix vigorously until well combined. In a large mixing bowl, add the remaining ingredients and toss.

Allow to sit for 15 minutes for flavors to come together. Add the dressing to the bowl but reserve a spoonful

for garnishing later if desired. Toss with large spoons being careful not to bruise the melons.

You can serve this salad right away but it’s best when refrigerated for 30 minutes to 1 hour.

To serve, spoon in the center of a plate, drizzle with extra dressing, and garnish with a chive. Champagne mustard vinaigrette. Serves 4

#Sweet and Spicy Jumbo Shrimp:

14 Jumbo Shrimp, cleaned and deveined

Extra virgin olive oil, about

½ cup for brushing.

Kosher salt and fresh black pepper pepper

¼ sweet chili sauce

1 teaspoon garlic, minced

¼ cup mayonnaise

Directions:

Preheat griddle or grill pan over high heat.

Butterfly shrimp by slicing almost through lengthwise.

Brush shrimps with oil, season with salt and pepper and grill 2 minutes

on each side, until the shrimp is pink and opaque.

To make the sauce, using a mixing bowl, whisk together sweet chili, garlic, and mayonnaise

until smooth.

When ready to serve, warm up the sauce in a small sauté pan over medium heat. Toss

shrimp in sauce and serve immediately. Serves 2

#Nutella and Banana Sandwich

8 slices challah bread, or eggnog bread, 1 inch thick

½ cup unsalted butter

1 jar, Nutella, chocolate hazelnut spread

2 bananas, ripe, sliced

Sea salt

Directions:

Heat a large nonstick sauté pan over medium heat.

Add butter to melt down.

Meanwhile, spread Nutella on each of the challah bread slices

And sprinkle with sea salt to taste. Top with sliced bananas.

Place each sandwich, one at a time, in buttered pan. Cook for 1-2 minutes,

Or just until warmed through and a crust begins to form. Flip sandwich, and

Repeat on other side. Repeat steps for all four sandwiches. Enjoy warm. Serves 4