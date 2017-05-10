Manatees rescued from New Port Richey canal

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – A mother and calf manatee were rescued after being stuck in a canal for weeks.
The manatees were rescued from a canal at the Harbor View mobile home park.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission worked for hours, trying to corral them into a netted area with kayaks and canoes.
The manatees were taken to Tampa’s Lowry Park Zoo for critical care.
STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –
- Police ID father and daughter found inside van that drove into water in Venice
- Sheriff’s office receives over 100 calls from Seminole Middle School this year, parents upset
- Officer named in Tarpon Springs shooting death, but questions remain
- Florida woman dropped, dragged into pool by teens having loud pool party
- Scott declares opioid epidemic a public health emergency, state braces for ‘gray death’
- Trump fires FBI Director James Comey
- You Paid For It: $73 million for Hillsborough foster care not enough to cure violence