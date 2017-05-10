Manatees rescued from New Port Richey canal

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – A mother and calf manatee were rescued after being stuck in a canal for weeks.

The manatees were rescued from a canal at the Harbor View mobile home park.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission worked for hours, trying to corral them into a netted area with kayaks and canoes.

The manatees were taken to Tampa’s Lowry Park Zoo for critical care.

